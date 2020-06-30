Ae Ban Hai Mushkil: TikTokers Sign Out In Style

On 29 June, the Government of India surprised everyone with a ban on 59 Chinese apps. TikTok, Shein, CamScanner.. the list is long and heartbreaking but TikTok is easily the crowd favourite that’s going to be missed.

Soon after the ban was announced, TikTok bid adieu to their fans in style. Some signed out with a heartfelt goodbye message for their fans, others pretty much had a full visarjan type scene set for their favourite app. What shined through these farewell TikTok videos is the enthusiasm and love for the platform that continues to exist.

