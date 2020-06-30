Just For Laughs: All TikTokers Right Now Be Like...

TikTok is among the 59 applications that have been banned by the Indian government.

The TikTok app has been taken down from the Google PlayStore. However, it is still available on the Apple App Store.

TikTok has also been invited to meet concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarification. The official date for the meeting, however, has not been announced yet.

The company also says that it continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under the law and “has not shared any information of TikTok users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese government.”