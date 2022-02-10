The Quint Pays Tribute To 'Queen Of Melody' Lata Mangeshkar
The Quint remembers the legendary Lata Mangeshkar through her songs
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
Lata Mangeshkar's demise has left everyone in a state of grief. While the legendary singer passed away at the age of 92, her presence will echo in our hearts forever. As the nation bows itself to mourn the loss of the singer, The Quint's team comes together to give a heartwarming tribute to the 'Singing Icon' through her songs.
In a career spanning over seven decades, she has sung several thousand songs in various Indian languages. She often said that singing was her one true love, so we thought what better way to honour her memory than to sing her songs?
