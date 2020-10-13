Tanishq Ad Removed Because It’s 2020 and Secular India Is Passé

Fact: We live in a time where even 45 seconds of communal harmony hurts. 

Divya Talwar
It’s 2020 and instead of addressing our intolerance, we ban ads that promote communal harmony. *slow clap*.

On Monday (12 October) Twitter had nothing better to do, so they attacked a Tanishq ad that showed 45 seconds of pure love. But, hey! As we have been told time and again, secular India is a concept of the 70s. So how can any brand dare to show peaceful coexistence of two religions?

#BoycottTanishq started trending on twitter and the brand succumbed to trolls and removed the ad from across platforms because, according to some, it was promoting ‘love jihad’. Oh well!

Ad filmmaker Joyeet Patpatia, who directed this particular advertisement, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the ad ban.

Yes, we do have a lot of thinking to do.&nbsp;
Photo: Instagram screenshot/Joyeetacruises

Our thoughts exactly. Did the makers not anticipate this reaction? Anyone would have. After all it’s not the first time that an ad is being targeted to promote communal harmony. Remember the Surf Excel Holi ad? So, we aren’t shocked over the social media backlash, are you? It was totally expected.

We aren’t shocked, are you?&nbsp;
Photo: Instagram screenshot/Joyeetacruises

Divya Dutta, who lent her voice to the ad, reacted as well.

Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan

