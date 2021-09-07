Mumbai’s Oldest Modak Shop Shares Its Secret Recipe of Ukadiche Modak

'Modakam' is one of Mumbai's oldest Modak shops, situated right next to Siddhivinayak temple. This very popular eatery was established in 1950 and is a favourite of many celebrities, including director Madhur Bhandarkar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and actor Raveena Tandon.

Modaks are offered to Lord Ganesha everyday during the ten days of Ganesh Chaturthi festival. We got one of Mumbai's most-loved modak shops to share their secret recipe of Bappa's favourite food, the traditional Ukadiche Modak.