Mumbai’s Oldest Modak Shop Shares Its Secret Recipe of Ukadiche Modak
Make Bappa's favourite food at home.
'Modakam' is one of Mumbai's oldest Modak shops, situated right next to Siddhivinayak temple. This very popular eatery was established in 1950 and is a favourite of many celebrities, including director Madhur Bhandarkar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and actor Raveena Tandon.
Modaks are offered to Lord Ganesha everyday during the ten days of Ganesh Chaturthi festival. We got one of Mumbai's most-loved modak shops to share their secret recipe of Bappa's favourite food, the traditional Ukadiche Modak.
Ingredients
2 tsp ghee
1 cup jaggery
2 tsp sugar
2 cups grated coconut
1/2 tsp cardamom powder
2 cups of water
1/2 tsp salt
2 cups of rice flour
How to Make Ukadiche Modak With Step-by-Step Photo
Preparing the stuffing:
1. In a large pan, heat one tsp ghee and add one cup jaggery
2. Add one tsp sugar and cook on medium flame, until the jaggery melts.
3. Add two cups grated coconut. Mix and cook until the mixture thickens.
4. Add half tsp cardamom powder and mix well. The mixture should be thick yet moist.
5. Keep aside the stuffing and let it cool.
Preparing the dough:
1. Heat two cups of water in a pan.
2. Add half tsp salt, one tsp sugar and one tsp ghee and mix well.
3. Add two cups of rice flour and mix gently.
4. Mix until the rice flour absorbs all the water and transfer to a pan.
5. Knead the dough until it turns soft.
Shaping the modaks:
1. Take a ball-sized rice flour dough and flatten it.
2. Use both thumbs to create a dent in the centre.
3. Add the prepared coconut-jaggery stuffing.
4. Get the pleats together to form a bundle.
5. Pinch the top and make it pointed.
Steaming modaks:
1. Heat a steamer and place the modaks. Make sure to leave gaps in between.
2. Cover and steam the modaks for 8-10 minutes.
Serve with modaks with ghee.
Camera: Sanjoy Deb and Gautam Sharma
Edit: Veeru Krishan Mohan
Producer: Divya Talwar
