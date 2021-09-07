ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai’s Oldest Modak Shop Shares Its Secret Recipe of Ukadiche Modak

Make Bappa's favourite food at home.

Quint NEON
Published
Now Rolling
3 min read

'Modakam' is one of Mumbai's oldest Modak shops, situated right next to Siddhivinayak temple. This very popular eatery was established in 1950 and is a favourite of many celebrities, including director Madhur Bhandarkar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and actor Raveena Tandon.

Modaks are offered to Lord Ganesha everyday during the ten days of Ganesh Chaturthi festival. We got one of Mumbai's most-loved modak shops to share their secret recipe of Bappa's favourite food, the traditional Ukadiche Modak.

Ingredients

  • 2 tsp ghee

  • 1 cup jaggery

  • 2 tsp sugar

  • 2 cups grated coconut

  • 1/2 tsp cardamom powder

  • 2 cups of water

  • 1/2 tsp salt

  • 2 cups of rice flour

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Make Ukadiche Modak With Step-by-Step Photo

Preparing the stuffing:

1. In a large pan, heat one tsp ghee and add one cup jaggery

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The process starts with melting jaggery.&nbsp;</p></div>

The process starts with melting jaggery. 

Photo: Quint Digital Media Limited

2. Add one tsp sugar and cook on medium flame, until the jaggery melts.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A little sugar adds a little extra sweetness to the modaks.&nbsp;</p></div>

A little sugar adds a little extra sweetness to the modaks. 

Photo: Quint Digital Media Limited

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Add two cups grated coconut. Mix and cook until the mixture thickens.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>It's always better to use fresh coconut.&nbsp;</p></div>

It's always better to use fresh coconut. 

Photo: Quint Digital Media Limited

4. Add half tsp cardamom powder and mix well. The mixture should be thick yet moist.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stir continuously.&nbsp;</p></div>

Stir continuously. 

Photo: Quint Digital Media Limited

5. Keep aside the stuffing and let it cool.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The mixture thickens a little once cool.&nbsp;</p></div>

The mixture thickens a little once cool. 

Photo: Quint Digital Media Limited

ADVERTISEMENT

Preparing the dough:

1. Heat two cups of water in a pan.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Let the water come to a boil.&nbsp;</p></div>

Let the water come to a boil. 

Photo: Quint Digital Media Limited

2. Add half tsp salt, one tsp sugar and one tsp ghee and mix well.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mix the ghee, sugar and salt well before you add rice flour.&nbsp;</p></div>

Mix the ghee, sugar and salt well before you add rice flour. 

Photo: Quint Digital Media Limited

3. Add two cups of rice flour and mix gently.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Add a little water if the dough feels dry.</p></div>

Add a little water if the dough feels dry.

Photo: Quint Digital Media Limited

4. Mix until the rice flour absorbs all the water and transfer to a pan.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Let the mixture rest for 5 minutes.</p></div>

Let the mixture rest for 5 minutes.

Photo: Quint Digital Media Limited

5. Knead the dough until it turns soft.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Apply some water on your palms before you knead because the dough his hot.&nbsp;</p></div>

Apply some water on your palms before you knead because the dough his hot. 

Photo: Quint Digital Media Limited

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaping the modaks:

1. Take a ball-sized rice flour dough and flatten it.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Roll the balls tills smooth and then flatten it.&nbsp;</p></div>

Roll the balls tills smooth and then flatten it. 

Photo: Quint Digital Media Limited

2. Use both thumbs to create a dent in the centre.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Grease your palms with ghee.&nbsp;</p></div>

Grease your palms with ghee. 

Photo: Quint Digital Media Limited

3. Add the prepared coconut-jaggery stuffing.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Don't overstuff the modaks.&nbsp;</p></div>

Don't overstuff the modaks. 

Photo: Quint Digital Media Limited

4. Get the pleats together to form a bundle.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gently create pleats.&nbsp;</p></div>

Gently create pleats. 

Photo: Quint Digital Media Limited

5. Pinch the top and make it pointed.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The modak is now ready to steam.</p></div>

The modak is now ready to steam.

Photo: Quint Digital Media Limited

ADVERTISEMENT

Steaming modaks:

1. Heat a steamer and place the modaks. Make sure to leave gaps in between.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Make sure the modaks to stick to each other.&nbsp;</p></div>

Make sure the modaks to stick to each other. 

Photo: Quint Digital Media Limited

2. Cover and steam the modaks for 8-10 minutes.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>If you steam the modaks for longer, they may break.&nbsp;</p></div>

If you steam the modaks for longer, they may break. 

Photo: Quint Digital Media Limited

ADVERTISEMENT

Serve with modaks with ghee.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bappa's favourite food is ready to serve.&nbsp;</p></div>

Bappa's favourite food is ready to serve. 

Photo: Quint Digital Media Limited

Camera: Sanjoy Deb and Gautam Sharma

Edit: Veeru Krishan Mohan

Producer: Divya Talwar

Also Read

Modak Recipe: Here’s How You Can Make Delicious Modak at Home

Modak Recipe: Here’s How You Can Make Delicious Modak at Home

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT