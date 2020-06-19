Following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sonu Nigam took to social media to call out the “music mafia” in Bollywood. He also said that the mafia in the music industry is bigger than the mafia in the film industry.In the video, Nigam warns people that tomorrow one could possibly hear the news of a singer too dying by suicide. He urges people to be kind to newcomers in the industry.Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was reported on 14 June after he was found by the Mumbai police at his Bandra residence.Twitter Court of Law Blames Sushant’s Death on Nepotism, I ObjectHere’s how netizens reacted to Sonu Nigam’s allegations: We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.