Sheer-Yakh: Perfect Dessert For Ice Cream Lovers in Delhi
Try this authentic Afghani dessert from the streets of Delhi.
To satisfy your sweet tooth, Pakeeza Restaurant in Delhi serves authentic Afghani Ice Cream, Sheer-Yakh. This tempting dessert is made in a traditional style in a container filled with ice and salt. Ingredients such as frozen milk, sugar and cardamoms are then added to make the ice-cream.
Nazeebullah's been making Sheer-Yakh for the past 16 years. His mother taught him the recipe in Afghanistan. He left Afghanistan 6 years ago and came to India. He's been serving authentic Afghani Ice cream here since then.
Pakeeza Restaurant offers Sheer-Yakh in a variety of flavors like Mango, Banana and Mosambi. The ice-cream is served in different shapes and sizes and is available at a price ranging from Rs 80- Rs 200.
So when are you planning to visit this place?
