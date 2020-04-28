Ever since the lockdown started and all the non-essential services came to a halt, there have been several memes doing the rounds about ‘what women will look like’ once the quarantine is over. The last time I checked, literally anyone could gain weight due to inactivity and why’s that even an issue in the time of a pandemic surpasses my understanding. And then there are all kinds of memes that suggest women will come out looking fat or pregnant.The Quint got film critic Sucharita Tyagi to comments on some of these sexist memes, watch the video.I know some will laugh at this but really, Anushka Sharma looks good in both pictures and of course, she’s in character in the second one. What’s the point here? Women will start wearing saree? What’s wrong with that?Can’t relate. Can you?When Kajol shows up with her unibrow in literally all her films, you don’t notice. But ever since the lockdown started, all you can think about is how she can’t thread, colour her hair or go for nail and eyelash extensions? Wow. Did you even know those services existed before making this meme?Umm, highly doubt that!To begin with, no human body can possibly look like a Barbie doll, let’s be clear on that. And if you think that gaining weight is a problem, know that there are bigger problems the world is dealing with right now. There’s the massive uncertainty about the future looming over everyone, people are worried about contracting the virus, worried about their jobs and so much more. So all the memes that I need to see right now, should look like this...It’s funny how all the memes are directed at women and no one seems to talk about men’s facial hair, haircuts, grooming and weight issues. So let the women meme women, let’s not try and compare (something this meme is trying to do and horribly failing at it).It’s fine till it’s fun and games, but let’s just not compare.Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)