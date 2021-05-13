Honest Review of Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ (Ft. Every Bhai Fan Ever)

Salman Khan and Disha Patani-starrer Radhe has released in theatres internationally and on Zee5 and ZeePlex in India on 13 May. A film that’s so bad that it should be kept away from every platform, got a simultaneous release on two. How is that fair now? But since we are being told every now and then to think positive, we tried doing that too. Well, Radhe managed to what the government couldn’t - employ so many people. There are so many actors in the movie who are just there for no reason at all.



No effort has gone into writing the screenplay and dialogues. Who cares when bhai can rehash his old hit dialogues, right?



Really can’t tell what’s the most awkward thing about this film - Salman Khan romancing Disha, who’s half his age, or goons obediently listening to ‘the most wanted bhai’, who’s actually a cop and not a bhai. Oh well!