On Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday, Here's Why He Is an Adorable Goofball!

In his videos, he is usually seen lip-syncing to the popular reel trends with his wife, Genelia, or with his sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

Ritiesh and Genelia have always been the cute and quirky couple of Bollywood, and now, with their reels, they have been giving us major couple goals. Usually, they take a dig at each other in the most adorable ways or make us smile with their amazing chemistry. Even if you're not a Riteish and Genelia fan, you can still admit that their reels are one of the most fun things out there on the internet!