On Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday, Here's Why He Is an Adorable Goofball!
Ritiesh Deshmukh: A 'Reel' Entertainer Starter Pack
Ritiesh Deshmukh has been successfully entertaining us for the past 19 years. In movies like Malamaal Weekly, Dhamaal, Housefull, and Masti, his comic timings have been impeccable. And now, thanks to social media, he has been making us laugh everyday with his fun reels.
During the lockdown, when everyone started searching for new ways of entertainment to keep their hopes up, Riteish began uploading funny videos on the 'TikTok' app. He became highly popular with around 15 million followers. After the app's ban, he moved to Instagram and started uploading reels that took the internet by storm. In an interview, he joked that he was temporarily unemployed after the Tiktok ban.
In his videos, he is usually seen lip-syncing to the popular reel trends with his wife, Genelia, or with his sons, Riaan and Rahyl.
Ritiesh and Genelia have always been the cute and quirky couple of Bollywood, and now, with their reels, they have been giving us major couple goals. Usually, they take a dig at each other in the most adorable ways or make us smile with their amazing chemistry. Even if you're not a Riteish and Genelia fan, you can still admit that their reels are one of the most fun things out there on the internet!
