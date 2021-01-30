Do We Remember Gandhi’s Philosophy on Non-Violence & Farmers?
30th January, Mahatama Gandhi’s death anniversary is observed as Martyr’s Day in India.
30 January marks the 73rd death anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi. The father of the nation played a huge role in India’s independence and also in shaping the socio-political base of the country.
Drawing from his movements in Champaran and Kheda, Gandhi strived to serve and stand for the farmers and workers of the nation. Instead of only catering to the privileged, he brought the farmer’s and worker’s issues to the forefront. He created an idea of India that stood for minorities, farmers, workers, lower castes and women.
Gandhi also established the means for people to fight for their rights. He laid emphasis on non-violent practices and truth.
Today we are seeing yet another mass movement led by farmers. They have been protesting for more than 61 days against the three farm laws that were passed by the central government in 2020. Looking at the general narrative, it seems that we have forgotten Gandhi’s philosophy and what he stood for.
Let's take a look at the ideals that Gandhi stood for.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.