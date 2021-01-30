Do We Remember Gandhi’s Philosophy on Non-Violence & Farmers?

30 January marks the 73rd death anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi. The father of the nation played a huge role in India’s independence and also in shaping the socio-political base of the country.

Drawing from his movements in Champaran and Kheda, Gandhi strived to serve and stand for the farmers and workers of the nation. Instead of only catering to the privileged, he brought the farmer’s and worker’s issues to the forefront. He created an idea of India that stood for minorities, farmers, workers, lower castes and women.