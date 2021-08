Watch Rasika Dugal and Mukul Chadda Narrate a Tragic Love Story from 1947

As India celebrates its 74th year of Independence, watch Rasika Dugal and Mukul Chadda take you through a heart-wrenching love story that stemmed from the partition. It follows the journey of Zainab, a Muslim woman, and Buta Singh, a Sikh man that find love during one of the most tumultuous times for the country.

The story has several versions, one by writer and publisher Urvashi Butalia in her book, 'The Other Side of Silence: Voices from the Partition of India.' Another is by Krishna Sobti in 'Partition Dialogues', a collection of conversations involving writers and their experiences during the partition. One of the most popular versions is the 1999 film Shaheed-e-Mohabbat directed by Manoj Punj starring Gurdas Maan and Divya Dutta.