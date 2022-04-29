ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Priyanka Gupta, Viral ‘Graduate Chaiwali’ From Bihar

"Just take the step once, and go for it," is this 24-year-old tea seller's mantra.

Khurram MalickHazel Gandhi
In the age of intense competition and an aspiration to procure a plush and stable job, this chaiwali from Bihar has broken away from the norm and established her own identity. Priyanka Gupta is a 24-year-old graduate from Patna, Bihar. She runs a tea stall outside a women's college, and she wouldn't have it any other way.

Sure, this was never her first choice, but it ended up becoming the best one for her. Initially, the young tea seller tried to appear for a few government exams in order to get a job, but she couldn't clear any of them. She took this in great stride and decided to stop looking for a job altogether and do her tea business full-time.

Priyanka doesn't have a financial precarity that has forced her to take up this job. She does this wholly and completely out of her own will, and that's what makes her so special.

Reporter: Khurram Malick

Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan

Producer: Hazel Gandhi

