A Very Important Message to India Amid Second COVID Surge
It’s the only way to protect yourself from the pandemic.
On 19 April 2020, India recorded 2.73 lakh COVID cases and 1,619 COVID-related deaths, taking the death toll to 1,78,769. Here's a reminder of what can save us from the pandemic. Listen up and follow to protect yourself from the Coronavirus.
We have been battling the pandemic for over a year but the dearth of oxygen cylinders and ventilator beds, shortage of drugs and vaccine goes to show how unprepared we are for the second wave of the deadly virus. The daily surge in cases and death-toll reminds us how the situation is getting from bad to worse with every passing day. What can make this situation better? Just one thing. Watch this video for more.
