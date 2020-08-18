Nikhil Chinapa Reacts To Mean Tweets About 'Hello Friends'

Hello Friends starred Simone Singh, Maria Goretti, Cyrus Broacha, Nikhil Chinapa, Anil Dimbri and Aparna Banerjee. 21 years ago, it premiered on Zee TV. Alas (or maybe not?), the show was cancelled after 26 episodes.

In an attempt to throwback to 21 years ago, we got Nikhil Chinapa to react to some of the mean tweets out there. Watch the video to catch him at his candid best!