Nikhil Chinapa Reacts To Mean Tweets About 'Hello Friends'
'Hello Friends' is an Indian version of the American sitcom 'Friends'
Video editor: Veeru Mohan
Recently, a clip from a 1999 Indian television serial called Hello Friends went viral on Twitter. Netizens were shocked to find out that Hello Friends was actually an Indian version of the American sitcom Friends. Of course, within a few hours, the clip had gone viral and Twitter was flooded with mean reactions that referred to the show as 'cringe' and an embarrassment.
Hello Friends starred Simone Singh, Maria Goretti, Cyrus Broacha, Nikhil Chinapa, Anil Dimbri and Aparna Banerjee. 21 years ago, it premiered on Zee TV. Alas (or maybe not?), the show was cancelled after 26 episodes.
In an attempt to throwback to 21 years ago, we got Nikhil Chinapa to react to some of the mean tweets out there. Watch the video to catch him at his candid best!
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.