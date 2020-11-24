Is Wearing a Mask the 'New Normal’? Not For People in this Video

As Maharashtra eyes another lockdown owing to the rising number of coronavirus cases, the local Mumbai crowd seems rather unaffected. One stroll down the Mumbai lanes and you will wonder - is coronavirus still a reality?

The Quint hit the streets of Mumbai and spoke to people about why they don't wear a mask. Most said heat is one of the reasons why they decide to take it off.

However, some still believe that COVID-19 is a hoax and there's no need to wear a mask. They believe people are only wearing masks because they are being forced and will be fined if they don't have one on.