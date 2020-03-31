‘Mirzapur’ Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar is Binging on Makhana & Movies
Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar has a lot on her plate this year. With the coronavirus lockdown across India, she says she has finally got time to relax at home and spend time with her family. “Lately because of shoot and work, I couldn’t be home a lot and my parents had started to complain. And now they can have me home all they want,” she says.
Shriya says she’s using this time to catch up on animation films, books, shows and a lot of napping. She says she is surprised by how much she can nap all day even though she thought she was over the habit.
Loading...
Shriya also has a pet named Jack and she’s also taking this time to spend more time with her doggo. “I want to take this opportunity to say that I have been reading a lot of stories around people abandoning their pets because they think cats and dogs spread the virus. But let me tell you guys, they don’t. So please if you see anyone abandoning their pets, pass on this information to them,” she says.
Shriya says she enjoys being home though she misses her friends from time to time. “My parents are also fun people and I like hanging out with them. My dad is also a poet of sorts and he tells us a lot of stories, which I enjoy,” she adds.
For more, watch the video.
Video Editor: Ashish Maccune
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)