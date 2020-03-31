‘Mirzapur’ Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar is Binging on Makhana & Movies

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar has a lot on her plate this year. With the coronavirus lockdown across India, she says she has finally got time to relax at home and spend time with her family. “Lately because of shoot and work, I couldn’t be home a lot and my parents had started to complain. And now they can have me home all they want,” she says.

Shriya says she’s using this time to catch up on animation films, books, shows and a lot of napping. She says she is surprised by how much she can nap all day even though she thought she was over the habit.