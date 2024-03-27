This Teacher From Assam Can Dance Like Your Fav K-Pop Idols; Watch for Yourself

"Borahae beauties," reads the first message in her broadcast channel which isn't surprising because 'Borahae' (meaning 'I Purple You') is a phrase I've often seen BTS stans use.
Meet Kritanjali Sinha, a teacher from Assam, who blew up on social media during the COVID pandemic and then started regularly posting k-pop dance covers.
"Nothing in my life has inspired me the way BTS' songs have," she says, adding, "I'm not exaggerating. I'm here because of them and their songs. Their songs are really inspiring and they've helped me continue my journey."
But the journey wasn't always easy.
"My parents wanted me to become a teacher and get a government job because my father is also a teacher. Most of my family members are teachers. It's not like they didn't let me dance; I used to perform at college fests for example. But they didn't want me to pursue this as a career."Kritanjali Sinha
While being a teacher was also Kritanjali's dream, she didn't want to leave her passion for dancing behind. Instead of choosing between the two, she decided to follow both her dreams.
Kritanjali first got into BTS when she stumbled upon their song 'Fake Love' on VH1. It was love at first listen. Kritanjali goes on to talk about why she loved 'Fake Love', a time in her life when she thought she would have to give up dancing, why Jimin is her dance inspiration and much more.
