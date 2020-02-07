Honest Review: ‘Malang’ is Basically ‘Kaabil’ With Eyesight

If you have watched the trailer, you have watched Malang. Or better still if you have watched Ek Villan, Badlapur or wait Kaabil...you have watched Malang. The story is exactly what you will expect in a revenge drama. Iss movie mein dubbing pe dhyaan diya nahi hain because if such beautiful people talk toh dialogues pe kaun dhyaan dega? One incident changes the life of 7 people.

Shocking? Not really...

There are parts in the film where the slo-mo is overused to an extent where you're like..."Look kya de raha hai? Go catch him na?" Aur agar aapke parents are okay with you going to Goa now then after watching this film, they'll change their mind.

Because going by Mohit Suri's film...everything in Goa revolves around drugs, drug overdose, antidotes, injections. And us par puri film bana daali hai. But how I wish they told you why this guy is going on killing people, thoda jaldi.

Disha is good at doing what she does best...looking good. Can we say that about her acting? Not so much. Aditya has issues with his mummy papa which reflect in his present life. Anil Kapoor ki problem hai ki Dil Chahta Hai ke baad Goa has more Indians than foreigners.

Aur inki acting dekhni hai toh you can watch his other better films. Kunal Khemu is good but you'll find yourself wondering why does he not get better films?

And all throughout the film, there's one thing that's in your face. ALL THE TIME. GO PRO. Malang is a 2 hour advertisement for Go Pro. The highlight of the film is the music...but woh toh aap YouTube pe bhi dekh sakte hain. And after watching this film...you'll be like chal ghar chale...

(If you know, you know)