As the lockdown gets extended even further we asked actor Chitrangda Singh how is lockdown treating her and she answered a few of our ‘Lockdown Life’ questions.Chitrangda, who travels a lot between Mumbai and Delhi, has been spending lockdown time in Delhi with her parents and her two dogs. She tell us what she has been up to sitting at home and what’s keeping the actor busy.Chitrangda reveals that she has been writing during this time, as she is working on a script of a short film and also baking. She has also been watching a lot of shows and has some recommendations for her fans.I just watched Money Heist. Also have been a watching a lot of classics like Angoor, Amar Akbar Anthony and Chupke Chupke. Ozark is really good and recently watched a Russian film called T-34. You can watch it on Amazon with English subtitles. I like war films so I enjoyed this one.Chitrangda SinghThe actor also told us how can one stay fit during the lockdown and 5 healthy snacks you can guiltlessly munch on. She even showed us which is her favourite corner in the house.Chitrangda was shooting in Kolkata for Bob Biswas when the lockdown was announced, so she flew directly to Delhi to be with her lockdown companions, her family and dogs. Bob Biswas, which is a crime thriller, also stars Abhishek Bachchan and is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma.Chitrangda was last seen in Bazaar. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.