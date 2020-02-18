Home Remedies to Perfumes: Katrina’s Favourites Revealed

Katrina Kaif has lately turned into quite a businesswoman with the launch of her makeup line, Kay Beauty. The actor says she has always used makeup as a form of enhancing the best features and makeup for her is like therapy. She endorses the idea of being comfortable in one's skin and uplifting your mood with makeup and some pop of colour.

The Quint spoke to Katrina Kaif about her beauty routine, her favourite lip shades and more.