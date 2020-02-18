Home Remedies to Perfumes: Katrina’s Favourites Revealed
Katrina Kaif has lately turned into quite a businesswoman with the launch of her makeup line, Kay Beauty. The actor says she has always used makeup as a form of enhancing the best features and makeup for her is like therapy. She endorses the idea of being comfortable in one's skin and uplifting your mood with makeup and some pop of colour.
The Quint spoke to Katrina Kaif about her beauty routine, her favourite lip shades and more.
What is your favourite perfume?
For me, I like a lot of boutique fragrances, which means a lot of handmade fragrances which I tend to pick up when I travel. So I’ll see like a small boutique perfumery and I’ll just spend like two to three hours inside and I’ll spray on all these kind of handmade fragrances. So they tend to be very small labels. And also another thing that I like is natural oils. So just using a natural oil and putting it on your pulse points.
Beauty hack or routine you swear by...
I think a beauty routine which I do with my makeup a lot is just a lot of brown, beiges and neutrals, and a lot of blending.I just like to use a lot of browns on my eyelid, I like to use a lot of brown colours underneath the eye, a lot of contour which can also give you a sun kissed effect. So I think contouring and warm tones work really well for me.
If you want to get a tattoo, what will it be?
So I have a thing about tattoos. I just feel that you shouldn’t get a tattoo. If I really did one, I think it will be yin and yang sign.
Foundation lighter than your skin tone- yay or nay?
Absolutely not. I mean I think everyone should respect and celebrate their skin tone and our foundation must match and blend seamlessly into our skin tone.
Message to people who say makeup is like putting on a fake face...
Absolutely not! Makeup is like meant to enhance your personality and it’s meant to make you feel like how you want to feel on that day. I think makeup is all about enhancing your mood and celebrating what you like about your face.
Makeup for you is...
Makeup for me is fun and I think it’s something that should be enjoyable and just celebrate your mood and enhance who you are.
Cameraperson: Sanjoy Deb
Asst. Cameraperson: Gautam Sharma
Video Editor: Ashish Maccune
