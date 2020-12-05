If You Disagree with Kangana, You Become ‘Khalistani’ or ‘Jihadi’
Kangana Ranaut, the desh bhakt vs Diljit Dosanjh, a ‘Khalistani’
Kangana Ranaut, the queen...
Kangana Ranaut, the feminist...
Kangana Ranaut, the voice of outsiders in Bollywood...
Kangana Ranaut, mental health expert...
Kangana Ranaut, the desh bhakt...
Padma Shri Kangana Ranaut is all this and more. And she loves labels! Not just her own, but others' too.
On 3 December, Ranaut referred to actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh as a 'Khalistani'. Why? Because he called her out for posting a fake tweet. Like all the other times, Kangana started calling him names but Diljit gave it back and how! In Paaji's own words, "Do baaton ki chaar nahi, 36 sunayenge.”
Thursday was an exciting day for Twitter as social media users cheered for Diljit with all their might! Even though, most of them, could barely figure out what Diljit's Punjabi tweets meant, they loved every second of it. Because finally someone was calling Kangana out on every little lie and abuse she was dumping on the internet. The best part of it all? Not once did Diljit hurl a misogynistic insult at her.
So, in case you're not fluent in Punjabi or you're a little foggy on the exact details of the tu tu-mai mai, we broke down the drama for you. Grab your popcorn and let's go!
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
