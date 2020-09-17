Ravi Kishan vs Jaya Bachchan vs Kangana Ranaut: Story So Far

Indian economy is in it’s worst phase and COVID-19 cases at their peak, but media, TV News Channels especially, don’t seem to care much about any of those issues. All their focus has been on the drugs problem in Bollywood. Now, the discussion even moved to Parliament. Want to know all about it? Sure.

Let’s talk DRUGS in Bollywood... again!

It started when actor-politician and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan alleged the use of drugs in Bollywood. Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday, 15 September, said in the Rajya Sabha that she was really ‘ashamed and embarrassed’ that a Lok Sabha MP had spoken against the industry.