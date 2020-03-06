When it Comes to Paparazzi, Janhvi Kapoor is a Total Sass Queen

Janhvi Kapoor turns 23 on 6 March, and if there’s one thing she knew even before becoming is an actor is how to deal with the paparazzi. The actor is thronged by paps everywhere, whether it’s while going to the gym, shooting, at the airport or when going around town.

There have been times when she has given it back to the media in a nonchalant manner and kept it fun and light. Her humour and remarks keep the paparazzi amused too. She asks them to hitch a ride with her, comments on how they follow her to her destination and tells them when she is sleepy and doesn’t want to be clicked.