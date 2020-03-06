When it Comes to Paparazzi, Janhvi Kapoor is a Total Sass Queen
Janhvi Kapoor turns 23 on 6 March, and if there’s one thing she knew even before becoming is an actor is how to deal with the paparazzi. The actor is thronged by paps everywhere, whether it’s while going to the gym, shooting, at the airport or when going around town.
There have been times when she has given it back to the media in a nonchalant manner and kept it fun and light. Her humour and remarks keep the paparazzi amused too. She asks them to hitch a ride with her, comments on how they follow her to her destination and tells them when she is sleepy and doesn’t want to be clicked.
In an interview, Jahnvi said, “It's weird. It really is. I was just thinking about it today while I had egg on my hair and honey on my face at a pilates studio. I was like if they've seen me enter the gym today, they are going to see me leave with wet hair, they are going to photograph me entering your studio, your show and they are going to photograph me leaving, they are going to photograph me at Dr Agarwal’s. So, it's kind of weird but I think the weirdest part of it is that I have kind of got used to it now.”
Jahnvi Kapoor will soon be seen in Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena and Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afza.
