Radflix VS Vikflix: Is Vikrant Massey the New Radhika Apte?

Seeing the crazy reaction of desi users online, Netflix India too came back with a sassy reply and acknowledged their love for her. While on Instagram they changed their page’s description to “Just another @radhikaapte fan account” with several love-notes written to her, they also shared a spoof video saying how Radhika Apte is omnipresent in Netflix and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

It's 2020 now and some may wonder that Vikrant Massey has been all over Netflix with projects like Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare and now Ginny Weds Sunny.

Watch the two battle it out for 'Radflix VS Vikflix' in the video.