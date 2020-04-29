Remembering the Legacy of Irrfan Khan, an Actor Par Excellence

On Wednesday, 29 April, the country woke up to the tragic news of Irrfan Khan’s death. The legendary Bollywood actor, who had spent his life giving us iconic films like The Lunchbox, Namesake, and Life of Pi, passed away at the age of 53. Khan had been battling with neuroendocrine tumour since 2018.

If you look back at Khan’s filmography, you’ll notice that his films always created an impact, even if his role was a relatively smaller one. From Hindi Medium to Piku to Karwaan, Khan’s films resonated with the Indian masses. He never shied away from experimenting, from putting himself out there. His most recent offering, Angrezi Medium, too was a reflection of his endearing real-life personality and his faith in the power of cinema.