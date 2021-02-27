Feeding the Future: Satish Gupta’s Story of ‘Hope’
Ending child hunger, one vada pav at a time.
Satish Gupta runs a popular vada pav stall at Sion, Mumbai. What makes this street vendor different from others is that he doesn’t care as much about the business side of things, his main aim is to feed kids and the poor, who can’t afford even a basic meal.
Satish sells vada pav to kids in school uniform for just rupees 5. Why? Because he doesn’t want any kid to starve and go to bed hungry at night.
His story is a reminder that charity doesn’t necessarily need big pockets, sometimes all you need is a big heart. Watch this video to find out more.
Satish comes from a poor family. His father couldn’t fund his education beyond the seventh grade. Left with no choice, he started doing some menial jobs. He started a small canteen at Sadhana school in Sion but had to shut shop after the rent there became unaffordable.
He was jobless and left in dire straits for 2-3 months. He couldn’t cope with the financial stress and couldn’t even feed his family of six.
“I washed cars, utensils, worked in the catering line – where I washed clothes, made puris, did everything. I’d get the leftover food in a plastic bag, for my kids to eat. That’s how we lived, but I never stole food. We took each day as it came. That’s why I sell vada pav to children for 5 rupees. I don’t know who can afford to pay and who can’t. So many people in Mumbai must be struggling to provide for their kids, the way we did. Feeding those kids gives me a greater joy than money ever can.”Satish Gupta, Vada Pav Stall Owner
Satish’s sons had to quit school and help their father in the business. He’s most grateful to his oldest son, who stood by him and supported him selflessly at such a young age.
“It was our first street stall... we were not used to people hurling abuses at us. My son had to hear that as well. My son was only fourteen then, he wanted to study further but our situation was such that he had to quit school. I can never forget the sacrifices he made for me.”Satish Gupta, Vada Pav Stall Owner
