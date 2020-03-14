Video: Desis Have Desi ‘Cures’ for Coronavirus

A 68-year-old woman with diabetes and hypertension, mother of a confirmed COVID-19 patient, passed away on 13 March, Friday, at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

On 12 March, India recorded its first COVID-19 death, in Karnataka’s Kalburgi, when a deceased 76-year-old man’s reports confirmed that he was suffering from the disease. The man had travelled from Saudi Arabia on 29 February and shortly, after his arrival, had shown symptoms of the disease. The man had a history of hypertension and asthma.

The disease progression in both cases was similar: it started with cough and fever, developed into pneumonia, respiratory fluctuations, ventilator support, and, finally, death.