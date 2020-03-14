Video: Desis Have Desi ‘Cures’ for Coronavirus
India has over 80 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and two have been reported dead so far. The state governments are taking strict measures to make sure that the virus doesn’t spread. Malls, gyms, movie theatres, schools and college have been shut in some states. People are being requested to see the doctors if any symptoms occur and to maintain basic hygiene.
The Quint went out on the streets of Mumbai to get a sense of what people know about the virus. While health organisations maintain that there is no specific medicine to prevent or treat the new coronavirus, most people we spoke to believe that there are ways to ‘treat’ coronavirus, and the most popular home remedy turned out the be burning camphor.
Here are some responses about coronavirus that top the list:
Some are positive that Baba Ramdev’s medicines work for coronavirus, while others think consuming alcohol and tulsi extracts prevent it.
The fear of contracting coronavirus is widespread, and one of its effect has been reluctance to see a doctor.
A 68-year-old woman with diabetes and hypertension, mother of a confirmed COVID-19 patient, passed away on 13 March, Friday, at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.
On 12 March, India recorded its first COVID-19 death, in Karnataka’s Kalburgi, when a deceased 76-year-old man’s reports confirmed that he was suffering from the disease. The man had travelled from Saudi Arabia on 29 February and shortly, after his arrival, had shown symptoms of the disease. The man had a history of hypertension and asthma.
The disease progression in both cases was similar: it started with cough and fever, developed into pneumonia, respiratory fluctuations, ventilator support, and, finally, death.
