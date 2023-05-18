ADVERTISEMENT

Weirdest Questions Celebs Have Had to Answer from Indian Media

Remember when a reporter said Ranveer Singh is 'automatically' a producer on 'Chhapaak'?

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
Now Rolling
1 min read

Celebrities and their lives have an appeal for an audience and the gap between the two is usually bridged by the media. From press events to interviews, media persons often interact with our favourite celebrities but sometimes they ask questions that make us cringe in second-hand embarrassment.

From asking Vicky Kaushal if he'd leave his wife, actor Katrina Kaif, for a 'better person' to asking Vidya Balan if she's planning to "make more women-centric films or lose weight," watch the video for some of the weirdest questions media persons have asked celebrities.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravarty

