Akshay Jakhete From ‘Indian Matchmaking’ Finally Speaks Up
Momma’s boy Akshay has a message for his mom.
What happens when videsis with their limited knowledge of India and Indian culture make a show on desis? We get Indian Matchmaking. A show you cringe, binge and hate-watch but you watch till the end anyway. It chronicles the journeys of seven people looking for their happily ever after and only one woman can make it possible... Sima Taparia from Mumbai because 'marriages are made in heaven but God has given her the job to make them successful on Earth.'
The fifth episode of Indian Matchmaking introduces us to (what ONLY his mom thinks) an eligible bachelor, Akshay Jakhete. This particular episode irked the audience a tad more than the others because we see how a momma is on a bride hunt for her TWENTY-FIVE-YEAR-OLD raja beta and what’s the criteria? She wants someone who is flexible and can pack her son’s tiffin. And of course, because he is filthy rich and wears Armani, he has the license to reject as many girls he wants. What is he looking for in his life partner? HIS MOM! No, we didn’t say this... he did.
His mom shuts him up at the dinner table, in front of Sima Aunty and even when they go to see a prospective match but this maa ka ladlaa sits there and smiles coyly. Awww.
Now, we tried to do the impossible - we imagined what would Akshay really want to tell his mom Preeti after making a fool of himself on Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking. Now that everyone’s talking about this son-mom duo, not in the best way possible, there’s a lot to be said - and since he won’t say a word, we decided to speak on his behalf.
Watch this video to find out what happens when momma’s boy finally speaks up.
Talent: Abhilash Thapliyal
Concept & Script: Divya Talwar
