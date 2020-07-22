Akshay Jakhete From ‘Indian Matchmaking’ Finally Speaks Up

Now, we tried to do the impossible - we imagined what would Akshay really want to tell his mom Preeti after making a fool of himself on Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking. Now that everyone’s talking about this son-mom duo, not in the best way possible, there’s a lot to be said - and since he won’t say a word, we decided to speak on his behalf.

Watch this video to find out what happens when momma’s boy finally speaks up.