India Is Full of ‘Covidiots’, Meet Some of Them Right Here

Even though ‘quarantine’ might feel like a new addition to our vocabulary, it’s actually ‘covidiots’ that is having a really long moment. Since even before the country went into lockdown to fight the spread of COVID-19, we’ve been witnessing the ruckus created by these so-called ‘covidiots’. But who are these ‘covidiots’? Well, it’s simple. Whether it’s Janta Curfew, social distancing or #9Minute9PM, these people have very little regard for rules or at least it seems like that’s the case. Woh karte hai sirf apne mann ki. And while that’s normally not a bad thing, in this case it might just be? As sometimes these ‘covidiots’ tend to put other’s lives at stake.

Still confused? Well, watch the video to find out who these ‘covidiots’ are and what exactly it is that they do!