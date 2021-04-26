India Fights Coronavirus Without Oxygen and Hospital Beds

India’s COVID-19 surge has been alarming to say the least. On one side, patients are gasping for breath as hospitals face shortage of medical oxygen and hospital beds and on the other, leaders of this country prioritise polls and religious festivals over its people.

Almost 2 lakh people have died in the country since the start of the pandemic. These are just the official figures reported, the actual number could be a lot more.



As centre and states play the blame game, people continue to suffer from this unstoppable crisis.