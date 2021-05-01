BC Aunty Evaluates How State Leaders Are Handling the Pandemic

April 2021 was a tough month for the country. India reported a record number of COVID cases and deaths. When a part of the country was gasping for breath and begging for medical aid, there was a part of the country that was participating in large religious gatherings and election rallies, with the government’s consent of course.



Over 60 lakh devotees attended the Mahakumbh Mela in Haridwar in April alone. What’s even worrisome is that the Uttarakhand CM too believed that a dip in the Ganga could protect the devotees from corona.

Yes, that happened too.