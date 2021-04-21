Watch: India’s Battle Against COVID-19 in Under 6 Minutes

It started with “denial” when on 13 March 2020, the health ministry said that COVID-19 is “not a health emergency” and that there was no need to panic. Over a year later, the panic over the number of cases and deaths due to coronavirus is unimaginable.



But looks like the government has kind of “accepted” living with the pandemic as the new normal - only that would explain appreciating the turnout at election rallies amid COVID, right?