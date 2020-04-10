How to Sanitise Your Groceries During the Coronavirus Pandemic

If you’ve been wondering how is the food you eat or the groceries you get back home safe from COVID-19, then let us help you get your facts right - to begin with, the novel virus is not inside the food you eat.

COVID-19 is a respiratory ailment in nature, so if you’re worried you might get it from the food you are ordering from Swiggy or Zomato, that’s now how it works.

However, you must clean the packaged groceries you’re getting home from outside as the virus can live on substances like metals and plastics. Here’s how you can make sure your groceries remain clean during the pandemic: