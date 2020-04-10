How to Sanitise Your Groceries During the Coronavirus Pandemic
If you’ve been wondering how is the food you eat or the groceries you get back home safe from COVID-19, then let us help you get your facts right - to begin with, the novel virus is not inside the food you eat.
COVID-19 is a respiratory ailment in nature, so if you’re worried you might get it from the food you are ordering from Swiggy or Zomato, that’s now how it works.
However, you must clean the packaged groceries you’re getting home from outside as the virus can live on substances like metals and plastics. Here’s how you can make sure your groceries remain clean during the pandemic:
1. Wash your vegetables with baking soda water
Rinse your vegetables with baking soda water to make sure they are thoroughly clean before you cook them.
2. Use a disinfectant to clean the packaging of groceries that come in boxes and cartons
Use disinfectant wipes or a cloth sprayed with disinfectant as a cleaner to wipe packets and boxes. Don’t forget to dispose the wipes immediately after you’re done.
3. If you have enough space in your kitchen, demarcate areas as cleaning area and wiping/dirty area
This will help you segregate the cleaned groceries and also to meticulously clean the station where you’re disposing the dirty wipes/cloth (dirty area) after you’re done sanitising your groceries.
4. If you’re using gloves, don’t forget to remove them inside out to prevent your hands from touching any dirty surfaces
Although you don’t really need gloves, but if you happen to use them, remember to remove them without having your hands touch them.
5. Clean the dirty area with disinfectant and wash your hands right after
Wipe the dirty area with disinfectant too after you’re done using it as a cleaning station for your groceries and wash your hands right after.
Take good care of your groceries and you and try and limit the number of your grocery outings. Stay home, stay safe and stay clean guys!
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
