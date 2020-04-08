The Easiest Way to Make Internet’s Favourite Dalgona Coffee Is...

Seriously, Korea just gave this coffee a fancy name, isn’t it just a fancier, colder version of what we desis call ‘pheti hui coffee’?

Why are people around the world making this coffee like it’s a cure for Coronavirus? Yes, this three-ingredient coffee is very easy to make - coffee, sugar and milk are all you need to get some instant Insta likes during lockdown. Making the coffee doesn’t take too much time either. But, it takes thrice the amount of sugar and coffee that you’d otherwise need to make one glass of cold coffee. So, honestly, we just don’t understand the hype around this drink that’s trending worldwide. If you feel the same way about this viral trend, do watch our take on Dalgona and share it with all your friends who’ve been posting pictures of this whipped coffee on their social media.



Voice Over: Abhilash Thapliyal

Edit: Veeru Krishan Mohan

Script & Producer: Divya Talwar