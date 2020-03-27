How to Get Ready for a Skype Call in Just 2 Minutes

Work from home is the new normal and it’s human to lose track of time when you’re stuck at home. On a normal day, one would wake up and follow a routine where they would enjoy a morning coffee, workout and then get ready to be on their way to work. But due to the coronavirus lockdown, thousands of people are forced to work from home.

We know it’s a struggle when it comes to keeping up with a routine. It’s true, there are times when you laze in the bed for longer, procrastinate work and then just get ready in the nick of time. But if you have done that, we’re sure you’ll know the quick trick to getting ready.