Lockdown Cooking: A Beginner’s Tried & Tested Choco Brownie Recipe
I made chocolate chip brownies for the first time and they were (if I may say so myself) amazingly delicious.
First things first, I’m not a baker. I didn’t even know that you need all-purpose-flour to make brownies till three months back. Yes, that’s how unacquainted I was with baking or kitchen in general. But, I tried baking - for the first time ever - during the lockdown and was so impressed with the results that I decided to make a recipe video. Try this at home and I promise you won’t be disappointed.
Here’s what you need:
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup castor sugar
1/2 cup melted butter
1/2 tsp salt
1 egg
1 tsp vanilla essence
1cup all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp baking soda
Dairy milk chocolate chunks
Chocolate chips
Gems (optional)
How to make homemade chocolate chip brownies:
In a medium-sized bowl, add brown sugar, white sugar and butter.
Mix it well.
Add 1/2 tsp salt and mix again.
Add one egg and vanilla essence and whisk until light and fluffy.
Sift all-purpose-flour and baking soda into the mixture and whisk until no flour is visible.
Add chocolate chunks (you can use any chocolate you like, I used dairy milk)
Transfer the mixture into the pan and grease it with butter.
Line the pan with parchment paper so it’s easier to remove and cut the brownies later. I didn’t have parchment paper so just used extra butter to grease the pan.
Add chocolate chips (just add extra chocolate chunks of your favourite chocolate if you don’t have chocolate chips at home). I also added gems for variety.
Bake in a preheated oven for 15 minutes at 180 degrees.
Let the brownies cool for 10 minutes, slice and serve.
Camera & Edit: Divya Talwar
Graphics: Veeru Krishan Mohan
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.