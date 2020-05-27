It’s been over 6 weeks since I wore pants. Of course, there is no sorrow, for all pants are evil except the really airy ones. But doesn’t it make you shudder when you look back at a time when you wore them? Or worse, do you even remember at all?The world is living indoors and having not stepped out for days, many of us are struggling to remember what life was like before the pandemic. We’ve stayed at home for far too long and chances are that we might even find waking up on time, not falling asleep after our third lunch or showing to work in pyjamas we’ve worn all week, as challenges. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here's a tutorial that will refresh your memory before you jump back into the world, leaving the safe warm arms of your house. This tutorial will cover everything you need to do/remember to become functional enough before you're all set to be back on the road again.Producer: Yagya Sachdeva, Divya TalwarEditor: Ashish MaccuneThe Funniest Zoom Call Disasters That Lockdown Has Given Us We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.