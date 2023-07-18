Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: 4 Things In Bollywood That Desi Girl Called Out

As global star, Priyanka Chopra turns 41, let’s revisit all the issues in Bollywood she has called out, over the years.
Be it the infamous nepotism versus ’outsider’ debate or Bollywood’s rampant colourism, the Citadel actor has seldom shied away from speaking her mind.
When I joined the movie business, if you were fair, you were guaranteed some form of success or casting, but if you were darker…I’m not even that dark, for darker girls it was “let’s lighten it up”.Priyanka Chopra via Armchair Expert
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishnan Mohan
