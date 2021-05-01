10 Reasons Why Anushka Sharma is a Total Goofball

Anushka Sharma turns 33 today, and honestly what's not to like about this celebrity from B-town? She's funny, she's smart and she likes to keep things light when interacting with her fans and the media.

Be it her Instagram lives or press events, the actor and a successful businesswoman now, Anushka make sure she spruces things with a dash of humour.

In a chat with the media, she once mentioned how she was extremely nervous when Shah Rukh Khan was about to introduce her to the media for the first time around the release of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Anushka has admitted that the media has always been kind to her.