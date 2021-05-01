10 Reasons Why Anushka Sharma is a Total Goofball
Here's how Anushka Sharma has aced the game when it comes to media interactions.
Anushka Sharma turns 33 today, and honestly what's not to like about this celebrity from B-town? She's funny, she's smart and she likes to keep things light when interacting with her fans and the media.
Be it her Instagram lives or press events, the actor and a successful businesswoman now, Anushka make sure she spruces things with a dash of humour.
In a chat with the media, she once mentioned how she was extremely nervous when Shah Rukh Khan was about to introduce her to the media for the first time around the release of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Anushka has admitted that the media has always been kind to her.
"Honestly, I feel comfortable whenever I have to be at a press conference with Shah Rukh, he's just that calming factor," she says.
Cut to Anushka today, she is a total boss when it comes to media interactions. She's unabashed and after being in the film business for over 13 years, Sharma is well-acquainted with the tricks of how to play the media and dodge what she doesn't wish to answer.
At a press conference for Harry Met Sejal, when the media asked her if she was "missing someone" while shooting for the 'Hawaayein' (because it's a romantic number), the quick0witted Anushka Sharma said she was missing Irshad Kamil who wrote the lyrics for the song.
Isn't that just...fly?
If you're an Anushka fan, here are some moments when Anushka stole the show with her quick wit and candid self.
