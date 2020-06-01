Even as the world fights the COVID-19 pandemic, there are other silent battles being witnessed by the women in the country. When India locked down to control the spread of the coronavirus, it left survivors of domestic abuse and violence with no choice but to quarantine with their abusers. Recent data has also shown a rapid increase in the number of domestic violence cases being reported. Not to forget the fact that, in a country like India, many cases also go unreported.While there might not be a lot we can personally do, we can still help someone out by watching, sharing and spreading awareness.This film was created during the lockdown, keeping in mind all the necessary precautions and guidelines. Shooting, editing, music and all other production-related aspects have been executed remotely by professionals.CreditsVideo Courtesy: Naved AhmedEach Cigarette Puff Gets You Closer To Paatal Lok: Jaideep Ahlawat We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.