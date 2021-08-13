Gujjuben Na Nashta: 77-year-old Dadi's Recipe of Methi Muthia
If you are a foodie, you must try this delicious snack from Gujarat.
Methi Muthia is a popular, easy-to-make snack from Gujarat that you can either deep-fry or steam. Gujjuben aka Urmila Jamnadas Asher has been making and selling methi muthias for over forty years. In this video, she shares her secret recipe with us where she uses ingredients that are easily available in every Indian home.
Ingredients
2 cups chopped methi or fenugreek leaves
Salt to taste
A pinch of asafoetida (hing)
1/4 tsp turmeric powder
1 tsp green chillies and ginger paste
1 tbsp sesame seeds
1 tsp carom seeds (ajwain)
1 tsp garam masala
1-1.5 tbsp sugar (optional)
A pinch of baking soda
1/2 lemon
2 tbsp cooking oil (for the dough) and 6-7 tbsp oil for deep frying the muthias
2 cups wheat flour
Water to need the dough
Instructions
Add salt, asafoetida, turmeric powder, green chilli and ginger paste to two cups of chopped fenugreek (methi) leaves.
Next, add sesame seeds, carom seeds, garam masala, sugar, a pinch of baking soda and one tbsp cooking oil to the mix. You can also make methi muthia without sugar but Gujjuben recommends adding some sugar to compliment the flavour of fenugreek.
After you've mixed the batter well, squeeze half a lemon.
Add two cups of wheat flour (gehun ka atta) and knead the mix into a soft dough. After the dough is ready, coat with one tbsp oil.
Divide the dough into equal portions and shape each portion by rolling it between your palms and fingers.
Heat oil to deep fry the muthias and fry the muthias till they turn golden brown.
