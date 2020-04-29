Bored at Home? Watch These Undiscovered Geniuses of Desi TikTok
India's got dancing talent. No, we are not talking about Bollywood dance icons Hrithik Roshan or Tiger Shroff or even ABCD star Varun Dhawan. Nope, we aren't talking about V Unbeatable, the Indian dance troupe that won America's Got Talent either. We have seen many regular names and dance groups become household names, thanks to so many dance reality shows being produced in the country. But again, this isn't about them.
This video is about all the undiscovered geniuses of TikTok. Everyone on that platform is a dancer, or at least they think so. We may not understand their world, but let's accept that we love it. They dance like nobody’s watching, entertain as very few can and make us laugh till our stomach hurts. So, this International dance day, let’s celebrate the legends of TikTok and give them the appreciation they deserve!
