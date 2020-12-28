From Protests to Art, Everything That Offended Us in 2020

It started with protests at JNU. Students protesting a fee hike offended us but students allegedly beaten up by police lathis did not. Deepika Padukone standing in solidarity with those injured protestors triggered every ‘desh bhakt’ but the vilification of the actor after that (and even months later) was prime-time entertainment for months.



In short, it wasn’t an easy year for women in Bollywood, from Rhea Chakraborty’s media trial purely based on conspiracy theories to naming and shaming Bollywood actors (women only, btw) for their alleged drug abuse - that was the only NEWS that mattered.

The mainstream media fed us with information about who’s smoking what for more than a quarter of the year. This, when the country was battling a pandemic, farmers were protesting against the new farm reforms, India’s unemployment rate was soaring... but who cares? The only important question that needed an answer was maal hai kya?