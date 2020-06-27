(Disclaimer: This content is made to make you feel nicer. Please DO NOT over analyse. We DO NOT aim to undermine anyone and understand that we are living through a pandemic. If anything in this video offends you, that’s NOT the intension.)Only someone who loves makeup will know the pain of watching your expensive makeup products expire with each passing day as we live through a pandemic and these social distancing times. When was the last time you wore a full face makeup, dressed up like you used to and went out? I can’t remember. As the e-commerce sites announce sales, discounts and deals, my mind is torn between the right to use all the makeup products I already have and buy new ones...because why not?So if you’re someone who loves wearing makeup, here are five looks you can ace with all that eye makeup you have.Look Number 1The first look is an introvert's dream.In these times of COVID, none of us can afford to step out without a mask on our faces. But imagine a scenario where you completely hide behind a mask and a pair of sunglasses? Isn’t that the best that could have come from wearing a mask - apart from, of course, not contracting the virus.Look Number 2If you’re someone who likes very minimal makeup, and if you’re in the mood for it, you can fill in your brows. Filling in brows is like an instant pick me up, a true makeup lover will know. You can also curl your eyelashes if you have an eyelash curler. And if you have found yourself mostly sleeping at 4 am in the morning, then you know concealer is your best friend. So go ahead and slap some on.Look Number 3If you’re someone who swears by a good eyeliner, please go ahead and don’t let that bottle of eyeliner dry. Use it for a winged liner, a simple one or just go thick punk style.To get some more makeup ideas, watch this video. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.