Every Desi PUBG Fan Right Now

The pain is too real.

Published03 Sep 2020, 06:27 AM IST
When the first wave of Chinese app ban hit India in August, many sighed with relief that PUBG had gone untouched. Unfortunately, that has changed. On Wednesday, 2 September, the Ministry of Information & Technology banned 118 Chinese mobile apps in the country, including the crowd favourite PUBG. And fans aren't taking it too well. PUBG was pretty much a phenomenon of its own and, in these tough times, our hearts reach out to all PUBG players. We sincerely hope you were able to play that one last game and bid a heartfelt goodbye!

