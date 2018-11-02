Desi Sherlock, Rajani Pandit Tells You How To Spot A Cheating Partner

Watch this video to find out what could be telling signs that your partner is cheating on you, according to India’s first female detective, Rajani Pandit.
(This video story is from The Quint's archives and has been republished in light of Vidya Balan's latest film, 'Neeyat' — which released on 7 July.)
Rajani Pandit’s story on how she got into the profession, and how she cracked her most difficult case was recently covered by ‘Humans of Bombay’.
Rajani’s father was in CID and that pretty much seems to have inspired our very own desi Sherlock.
I was in college when I solved my first case. I worked part time in my first-year as an office clerk. A woman who I worked with told me about the thefts in her house. She had her eyes on her new daughter-in-law, but had no proof. So I offered to investigate. I was always a curious person–with my father in CID, I had learned the art of a thorough investigation.Rajani Pandit
In the same post, Rajani talks about her toughest case.
My toughest case was gathering proof for a murder investigation. Both the husband and the son were murdered, but with no proof as to who did it. For 6 months, I went undercover as a maid to live with the woman who was suspected of being the murderer. When she fell sick, I took care of her and gained her trust slowly. But once, during pin-drop silence, my recorder made a ‘click’ sound. And that’s when she started doubting me. She refrained me from going out at all. Then one day, the hitman who she hired, came to pay her a visit. That’s when I knew it was my chance. So I cut my foot with a knife and told them that I had to go out to get bandaged. I ran out, went to an STD booth and called the client to come home with the police. They were both arrested that day!Rajani Pandit
