Delhi-based rapper Naveen Kumar and his family recently tested positive for COVID-19. What followed was an emotionally and physically draining time for all four family members. “Being a musician, I said to myself, on the fourth day, if I get through this, I’m going to pour my heart out in a song,” Naveen told The Quint. And that’s exactly what he did!Speaking about the experience, Naveen says, “The ambiguity of this disease is such that you tend to stop believing at times. You don’t know whether you’ll make it to the other side or not. And that’s where family comes in. They bring strength and belief.”Naveen’s song ‘Safar’ perfectly captures the highs and lows of the time he and his family spent recovering from COVID-19. It is produced by Naveen’s friend Ankit Rai a.k.a Zyfer.How Delhi Rapper Naveen Kumar Turns Anger Against CAA Into Verses We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.