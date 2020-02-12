When Left Swipes Right in 2020: Dating in Times of Protest

“So, which political party do you support? Why do you support them?”

“Did you know Deepika Padukone is a part of the “tukde tukde” gang? She proved that by supporting the JNU students, right?”

“What do you think about Section 377 and the internet shutdown in Kashmir?”

“What do you think about Kunal Kamra heckling Arnab Goswami on a flight? Don’t you think the airline ban on Kamra is justified?”

“I’m so glad AAP won in Delhi, there’s still hope.”

“Is it true that the protestors at Shaheen Bagh are getting free biryani and 500 bucks?”



From first dates to coffee breaks, this is pretty much the conversation between people everywhere. Politics has crept so much into our dating life and divided us in a way that most people today are not okay to date someone with a different political view- how one feels about a particular political party or a politician is almost a deal breaker that’s not even up for negotiation.



Would you be open to going out on a date with someone whose political ideologies don’t match yours? Let us know in the comments section below.